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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Judicial Academy celebrates Independence Day

Chandigarh Judicial Academy celebrates Independence Day

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:43 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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A view of the Chandigarh Judicial Academy. Tribune file
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The Chandigarh Judicial Academy celebrated Independence Day with a sense of pride, warmth and patriotism at the Academy premises. The National Flag was hoisted by Justice Archana Puri, President, Board of Governors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, in the presence of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj, members, Board of Governors, along with Harleen A. Sharma, director, faculty members, ADJs undergoing Orientation Training from Punjab and Haryana and staff of the Academy.

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The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by the National Anthem, brought everyone together in a moment of pride and reflection. A cultural programme was also organised by the ADJs undergoing Orientation Training and the Academy staff. Through patriotic songs, poetry and a theatrical presentation, the participants expressed their love for the country and added a lively and heartfelt touch to the celebrations. The performances were warmly received.

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Certificates were also presented to those who participated in and contributed to the programme in appreciation of their efforts and enthusiasm.

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