Chandigarh judokas win laurels at Khelo India league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Local judokas bagged rich haul of medals at the 3rd Khelo India National and North Zone Women’s League concluded in Uttar Pradesh recently.

The local contingent won the overall trophy of the senior and junior categories, and claimed the second position in the cadet category. In individual categories, local players won 34 medals, including 18 gold, six silver and 12 bronze.

Ishroop Narang won five gold medals and a bronze, while Kamini Devi bagged five gold medals and a bronze. Mehak Singh won three gold medals and a bronze and Angel Yadav bagged two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Sapna claimed two gold medals, while Navroop claimed one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. Divanshi and Mili Gujiyal claimed one gold medal and a bronze each. Aarti claimed two silver medals, while Afiya won a silver medal and Japnam a bronze. Saniya Rai claimed two bronze medals.

All these judokas train at the Sector 34 Sports Complex under the guidance of Vivek Thakur. The local association congratulated the winners.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttar Pradesh