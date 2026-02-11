Chandigarh kabaddi teams face defeat

The women’s team of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat stunned Chandigarh Secretariat with a one-sided 39-6 verdict during the second day of the All-India Civil Services Kabaddi Tournament (Men & Women). It is being organised by the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration under the aegis of the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB) at the Sector 42 sports complex.

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat posted a 31-12 win over Central Secretariat Delhi, while Rajasthan Secretariat defeated Odisha Secretariat 21-12.

In the men’s event, hosts Chandigarh Secretariat went down 19-40 against Government of Kerala and RSB Mumbai defeated RSB Bengaluru 35-29. Karnataka Secretariat posted a marginal 27-21 win over Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, and Bihar Secretariat defeated Madhya Pradesh Secretariat 39-15. Karnataka Secretariat won their second match by defeating RSB Chandigarh 38-19.