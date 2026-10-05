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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Kajal stars as Sector 22 school claim girls’ football title

Chandigarh: Kajal stars as Sector 22 school claim girls’ football title

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:28 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Members of the winning team with their medals on Sunday.
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Kajal scored twice as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, won the interschool football tournament for the girls’ under-17 age group, organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23.

This season, the Sector 22 girls’ won the Pre-Subroto Cup alongside interschool meets across all age groups, including under-14, under-17 and under-19. In the final, the Sector 22 outfit edged past PM Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14, with a 4–0 margin. Kajal opened the scoring in the 10th minute, while Mansi doubled the lead in the 14th minute. Kajal struck again in the 19th minute, before Rima netted the final goal in the 26th minute to seal a dominant victory.

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In the third-place match, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, defeated Vivek High School, Sector 38, by 3–0. Bharti (2nd), Naina (5th) and Devanshi (6th) scored early goals as the Sector 38 side failed to mount a comeback.

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Meanwhile, in a boys’ under-17 football knockout match, the Sector 22 government school team defeated St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, 6–5 via a tie-breaker. Dhruv, Nishant, Karan, Abhinav, Anurag, and Mayank converted their spot kicks for the winning side, while Garvit, Shauraya, Rajbir, Ekamjot, and Mayank scored for Sector 44.

In other action from the boys’ under-14 softball meet, St. Anne’s School, Sector 32, posted an 11–0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, while Ryan International School, Sector 49, recorded a 9–5 win over Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, advanced with a 2–0 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, logged a 6–0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8.

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In the girls’ under-17 softball meet, Sector 10 government school defeated Sector 15 government school 10–0, and Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, recorded a 10–4 win over Carmel Convent School, Sector 9. Sector 16 government school posted a 2–0 victory over AKSIPS, Sector 45, while Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sector 38, defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, by 14–4.

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