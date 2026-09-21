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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Karandeep Kochhar cards 67, finishes tied 19th

Chandigarh: Karandeep Kochhar cards 67, finishes tied 19th

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar finished tied 19th at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship on the Asian Tour after shooting a five-under 67 in the final round at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Chinese Taipei.

Kochhar carded seven birdies against two bogeys to finish with a four-round total of 15-under 272 (70, 71, 65, 67), improving from his overnight tied-25th position.

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He shared 19th place with Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai and Gunn Charoenkul and the USA’s Shotaro Ban. Kochhar’s performance was also an improvement on his previous appearance at the course in 2019, when he finished at 11-under.

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Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya, who was also among the top 20 overnight, finished tied 39th. He carded rounds of 73, 66, 65 and 72.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert sank a four-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge defending champion Japan’s Kazuki Higa and win the title.

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Tangkamolprasert closed with a six-under 66 for a four-round total of 25-under, while Higa also shot 66 in the final round. The one-shot victory gave Tangkamolprasert his first Asian Tour title in seven years and moved him to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

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