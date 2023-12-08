Chandigarh: Kesho declared best athlete

Chandigarh: In the ongoing annual athletics meet of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Kesho Thapa was adjudged the best athlete in the boys’ senior category, while Charvi claimed the top title in the girls' category. TNS
Z’pur cricket academy win
Mohali: Cricket With Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur, defeated DAV Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 48 runs in the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Zirakpur team posted 281/9. In reply, the Panchkula team were bundled out at 233 in 33.5 overs. TNS
Bronze for City boxer at int’l meet
Chandigarh: Nidhi Dhull, a student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, won a bronze medal in the World Boxing Championship, Yerevan (Armenia). Chairman-cum-manager of the school KK Sharma awarded Rs11,000 to the boxer.
