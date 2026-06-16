Chandigarh: Kohana, Mishka bag laurels at national meet

City girls Kohana Sharma and Mishka Sharma bagged the second position and a consolation prize, respectively, at the 71st All India Dance and Drama Competition held in Shimla. The competition was organised by the All India Artist Association.

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Kohana and Mishka, both from the Ritika Performing Art Society, represented Chandigarh in the junior category. Their mentor, Abhishek Gangani, whose guidance played a crucial role in their success, accompanied the performances on tabla and padhant (rhythmic recitation). Dheeraj Verma further enhanced the presentations through his beautiful vocal and lehra accompaniment, making the performances even more impactful.

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Guru Pannalal Gangani, president of the society, expressed confidence that the talented young artists would continue to bring pride to the city.