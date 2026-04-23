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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh lad Karandeep Kochhar tees off at Singapore Open today

Chandigarh lad Karandeep Kochhar tees off at Singapore Open today

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Karandeep Kochhar. File photo
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After making it to the top-10 at the International Series Japan recently, local lad Karandeep Kochhar has reached the familiar greens of Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, for the Singapore Open, a 2 million USD prize-money event that will begin on April 23.

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Kochhar had last won the ADT Tour in Egypt in 2025, and recently participated in two Indian Premier Golf League (IGPL) events. He will be competing along the likes of Jeev Milkha Singh, who won the Singapore Open in 2008, Gaganjeet Bhullar, most successful Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 titles, and Ajitesh Sandhu, who recently climbed to T36th at the Moutai Singapore Open. All of them represent Chandigarh in the national circuit. The 26-year-old is the youngest among them.

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“Not nervous, but excited to be part of the Asian Tour alongside the legends whom I have seen playing as a kid at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The Singapore Open comes at the right time for me. The conditions are perfect, and so is the course,” added Kochhar.

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The Singapore Open is the second event of this year’s LIV-backed International Series, following the tournament in Japan. The field will witness seven-strong Indian contingent—having five players who have had success on the IGPL Tour over the past eight months.

“The International Series is the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League. After the Japan Open, this event is important to gather Asian Rankings points and also to rise on the Order of Merit,” said Kochhar.

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