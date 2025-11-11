Chandigarh lad Zorawar bags second spot in Governor’s Cup

Zorawar Chahal, son of hockey Olympian and Junior World Cup winning captain Gagan Ajit Singh, claimed second position with a score of 39, in the boys’ category of the 1st Governor’s Cup, organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association. Chahal, a fourth-grade student at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, recently won the title in the kids’ category of the US Cup held in Gurugram.

This family from Ferozepur has made a significant contribution to sports, especially hockey.

