Chandigarh lads 2nd in national hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship by overpowering Hockey Chandigarh (4-2) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Odisha.

Chandigarh took the lead in the 9th minute through Sumit. However, Shreyas Dhupe levelled the score for Madhya Pradesh in the 17th minute. Mohammed Konain Dad extended the lead for Madhya Pradesh in the 25th minute. However, Surinder Singh, who scored twice in the semi-final against Haryana, put the scores at par for Chandigarh in the 31st minute. After a neck and neck fight, Madhya Pradesh found two goals - Dhupe sounded the wooden plank in the 46th minute and Ali Ahmad netted one in the 52nd minute - to win the title.

“The team played well throughout the championship. We worked on our setup and penalty corner before coming to Rourkela and it panned out well for us seeing that we made it so far in the end. It has been a great learning experience for the boys,” said Hockey Chandigarh coach Gurminder Singh.

“The aim was to perform well in the national championship by keeping possession and look for the counter without committing more than two players. All teams that participated had some really talented players in their squad and I feel the title was decided based on the performance and luck of each team on the day,” said Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Mangal Vaid.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha (3-1) to finish third in the competition.