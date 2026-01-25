DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh lads log first win of Ranji season, beat Kerala by innings and 92 runs

Chandigarh lads log first win of Ranji season, beat Kerala by innings and 92 runs

article_Author
Tribune Photo
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Chandigarh lads have registered their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by posting an innings and 92-run win over Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram today. The team has jumped one spot, from the bottom, with eight points from six matches.

Advertisement

In reply to Kerala’s first innings total of 139, the city lads replied with 416 on the board. In the second innings, the city bowlers once again restricted Kerala at 185. Resuming from their overnight total of 21/2, Kerala batters continued their struggle with the bat. The side lost Sachin Baby (6) and B Aparajith (17) and were reduced to 44/4. However, Vishnu Vinod and Salman Nizar helped the side recover from early losses. Both posted a 63-run partnership to help the side cross the 100-mark.

Advertisement

However, just like the first innings, Chandigarh’s Rohit Dhanda provided a big relief for Chandigarh. He caught Vinod (56 off 43 balls, with 12 boundaries) off his own bowling. The side further faced Dhanda’s attack, as he accounted Mohammed Azharuddeen (0) and Ankit Sharma (0), while Nizar was bowled-out by Vishu for 53 off 85 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. Sreehari S Nair (2) was the next to go, after falling prey to Arjun Azad, while Nidheesh MD (12) was the last man to be accounted by Vishu, as Kerala innings was packed at 185.

Advertisement

Edhen Apple Tom (14) remained unbeaten. Dhanda returned with 4/38, taking his match tally to seven wickets. Vishu accounted 3/41, while Karthik Sandil, Jagjit Singh Sandhu and Azad accounted one each. Earlier, the Chandigarh innings was blustered by Manan Vohra (113), Arjun Azad (102), Arjit Pannu (52) and Shivam Bhambri (41).

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts