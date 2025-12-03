Chandigarh lads lose to J&K by 29 runs

After defeating Maharashtra in their last outing, Chandigarh lads went down against Jammu & Kashmir by 29 runs in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The team had registered a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in their last match at the same venue.

The city lads faltered at 163/7 in the allotted 20 overs while chasing the 193-run target today.

Batting first, the Jammu & Kashmir lads posted 192 in the allotted slot. The side lost opener Qamran Iqbal (10) soon, but Yawar Hassan (57 of 36 balls, with four boundaries and sixes each) alongside skipper Shubham Khajuria (43 off 30 balls, with three boundaries and sixes each) stabled the innings. Later, Abdul Samad (23 off 10 balls, with three sixes), Kanhaiya Wadhwan (21 off 15 balls, with two boundaries) and Lone Nasir Muzaffar (15 off 7 balls, with a boundary and a six) helped the side achieve a respectable total. Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Bhagmender Lather and Nikhil Sharma claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Sandeep Sharma accounted one.

In reply, Chandigarh middle-order batsman Gaurav Puri (39 off 23 balls, with four sixes) remained the sole main scorer for the side. Opener Manan Vohra (32 off 25 balls, with a boundary and three sixes) and Arjun Azad (38 off 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) contributed in the chase, but failed to avert the city’s defeat.Yudhvir Singh accounted two for the bowling side, while M Ashwin, Muzaffar and Auqib Nabi claimed a wicket each.