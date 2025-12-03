DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh lads lose to J&K by 29 runs

Chandigarh lads lose to J&K by 29 runs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:12 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After defeating Maharashtra in their last outing, Chandigarh lads went down against Jammu & Kashmir by 29 runs in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The team had registered a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in their last match at the same venue.

Advertisement

The city lads faltered at 163/7 in the allotted 20 overs while chasing the 193-run target today.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Jammu & Kashmir lads posted 192 in the allotted slot. The side lost opener Qamran Iqbal (10) soon, but Yawar Hassan (57 of 36 balls, with four boundaries and sixes each) alongside skipper Shubham Khajuria (43 off 30 balls, with three boundaries and sixes each) stabled the innings. Later, Abdul Samad (23 off 10 balls, with three sixes), Kanhaiya Wadhwan (21 off 15 balls, with two boundaries) and Lone Nasir Muzaffar (15 off 7 balls, with a boundary and a six) helped the side achieve a respectable total. Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Bhagmender Lather and Nikhil Sharma claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Sandeep Sharma accounted one.

Advertisement

In reply, Chandigarh middle-order batsman Gaurav Puri (39 off 23 balls, with four sixes) remained the sole main scorer for the side. Opener Manan Vohra (32 off 25 balls, with a boundary and three sixes) and Arjun Azad (38 off 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) contributed in the chase, but failed to avert the city’s defeat.Yudhvir Singh accounted two for the bowling side, while M Ashwin, Muzaffar and Auqib Nabi claimed a wicket each.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts