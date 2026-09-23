Chandigarh launches dedicated anti-drug helplines; 6 calls received on first day

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday formally launched the anti-drug helpline numbers at the UT Secretariat.

The Administrator said public participation was the most important part of the campaign and urged people to come forward, report cases of drug peddling and drug abuse, and seek help through the dedicated helplines. He said the identity and contact details of callers or complainants would be kept strictly confidential and would not be recorded in the records. He further said the complaints would be handled by senior officials to ensure prompt action.

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The helpline numbers are 8283040100 (Anti-Drug Helpline, Chandigarh - Mobile), 0172-2677037 (Anti-Drug Helpline, Chandigarh - Landline), and 1933 (MANAS Helpline).

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According to officials, nearly six calls were received on the first day and were being verified.

Kataria said the next important step in the drug-free campaign would be to conduct a door-to-door survey of households across Chandigarh to identify individuals and families who may need support in dealing with drug-related issues and facilitate their access to appropriate counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.

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He also said the Health Department was being instructed to monitor the sale of medicines that may contain substances liable to misuse, and strict action would be taken against outlets found supplying such medicines without a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

He further said the campaign would also be expanded in coordination with neighbouring states, as addressing drug abuse requires concerted efforts beyond administrative boundaries.

DGP Sagar Preet Hooda stated that 130 FIRs had been registered so far and 133 persons had been arrested, while approximately 359 persons had also been detained during the ongoing special drive.

He further stated that hotspots had been identified and cordoned off, with suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking being taken into custody for appropriate action. He said the special campaign had received coordinated support from the Health Department, Social Welfare Department, Chandigarh Police and various other agencies of the Chandigarh Administration.

He said the newly launched Anti-Drug Helpline would provide citizens with a dedicated platform to share information regarding drug trafficking and other drug-related activities. The information received through the helpline would be categorised into four categories for appropriate and timely action.

He also said immediate and credible information would be acted upon promptly through a special team under the supervision of the SSP, while routine complaints and other information would be forwarded to the Anti-Narcotic Task Force for further necessary action.

The DGP emphasised that the helpline was not merely a telephone number but a platform reflecting the shared commitment of the Chandigarh Police and citizens in the fight against drugs. He urged citizens to actively participate by sharing credible information with the authorities.

The helpline has been launched as part of the ongoing efforts of the Administration and police to strengthen the fight against drug abuse and provide an accessible platform for citizens to share information, seek assistance and report drug-related concerns.