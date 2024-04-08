Chandigarh launches portal to curb interstate liquor smuggling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The Excise and Taxation Department, Chandigarh, has launched an online portal for interstate coordination to curb smuggling of liquor. The move came close on the heels of the Election Commission issuing stringent guidelines to curb the illegal distribution of liquor in all states during the Lok Sabha elections.

Will lead to prompt info sharing Portal aims at sharing information on all liquor export consignments with destination and en route states

After UT grants export permission, it will send out alert to recipient state and to states where consignment will be en route

All details of vehicle, approximate time and location of entry and exit from en route states and destination will be shared

Prompt information sharing will help in effective enforcement and tracing confiscated liquor consignment to the source

Vinay Pratap Singh, Excise Commissioner, said the department was in real-time coordination with excise nodal officers of other states to immediately act on instances of illegal smuggling of liquor. The department had sent its additional commissioner and a DSP-rank officer to Bihar to coordinate with the Bihar Police and its excise authorities to improve interstate coordination.

The portal has been launched to share information on all liquor export consignments with destination and en route states so that no pilferage happens on the way. As soon as any export permission from the UT is granted through the system, it would send out an email and SMS alert to the nodal officer(s) of the recipient state and to the states where the export consignment will be en route. It will confirm inter-alia consignment and vehicle details, approximate time and location when the consignment will enter and exit the en route states and time when it will enter and reach the destination of the recipient state.

If any state confiscates any illegal liquor consignment “for supply/sale in Chandigarh” or from the bottling plants in Chandigarh, provision has been made on the portal for that state to login and enter/upload the requisite details of the confiscated consignment so that the Chandigarh Excise Department can be notified in real time. This prompt information sharing will largely help in effective enforcement and tracing the confiscated liquor consignment to the source.

Singh said the department had written to the secretaries of excise departments of all states with request to direct their officials to use the portal effectively to ensure that interstate smuggling of liquor was curbed.

