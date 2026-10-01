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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh launches special voter enrolment drive after electorate drops 30% since 2024; targets young, first-time voters

Chandigarh launches special voter enrolment drive after electorate drops 30% since 2024; targets young, first-time voters

Special camps will be held at all polling stations across Chandigarh on October 10 and 11 from 10 am to 3 pm

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The election authorities have directed all election functionaries to assist citizens with the enrolment process with the stated objective of ensuring an accurate, inclusive and up-to-date electoral roll. File photo
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After the final electoral roll showed Chandigarh’s electorate down by more than 30 per cent from the 2024 Lok Sabha roll, the UT administration will undertake a special drive to enrol eligible citizens left out of the electoral roll, with particular focus on young and first-time voters.

The final photo electoral roll-2026 for the Chandigarh Parliamentary Constituency was published on September 22, with the electorate standing at 4,60,209. This was 1,99,596 fewer electors, or 30.26 per cent below the 6,59,805 electors recorded for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

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The final roll, however, had 9,927 more electors than the draft roll of 4,50,282, following the claims and objections process during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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The new enrolment drive will see Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct house-to-house visits and assist eligible citizens with enrolment and other voter-related services. They will help citizens fill and submit the prescribed forms, particularly those facing difficulties in completing the process.

Special camps will be held at all polling stations across Chandigarh on October 10 and 11 from 10 am to 3 pm. BLOs will remain available at their respective polling stations to assist with new enrolment, correction of particulars and other voter-related services.

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The administration will also conduct a special outreach programme for young and first-time electors through Electoral Literacy Clubs in educational institutions. The initiative will focus on creating awareness among eligible students and facilitating their registration as voters.

Eligible citizens can submit Form 6 for new voter registration, Form 7 for objection/deletion and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC or marking of PwD.

Voter services will also be available through the ECINET app and portal, besides the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility. Citizens can contact the Voter Helpline at 1950 for information and assistance.

The move comes against the backdrop of demands for greater transparency over the sharp reduction in Chandigarh’s electorate during the SIR. In his latest letter, MP Manish Tewari has sought a ward- and booth-wise reconciliation of every elector deleted or not included since June 1, 2024, including the EPIC number, date and specific reason for each deletion or omission.

He has also sought details of electors classified as 'enrolled elsewhere' and those not included in the draft roll because their enumeration forms were not received.

The election authorities have directed all election functionaries to assist citizens with the enrolment process with the stated objective of ensuring an accurate, inclusive and up-to-date electoral roll.

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