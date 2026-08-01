Chandigarh lawyer arrested after woman shot during court-ordered eviction

A Chandigarh-based lawyer has been arrested for allegedly firing a shot and seriously injuring a woman during a court-ordered eviction drive in Sector 42.

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According to sources, advocate J Singh Chadha allegedly fired from inside the house with his licensed double-barrel shotgun, injuring the property owner, Manjinder Kaur. She was struck in the mouth, leaving her severely injured.

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The advocate reportedly opened fire when local officials arrived at the Sector 42 residence to execute a court order handing over possession of the property.

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The victim was rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused was overpowered by the police at the scene, and the matter is reportedly under investigation.