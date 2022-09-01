Chandigarh lawyer who flagged Saint George's Cross elated

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

Chandigarh-based young lawyer Arunjot Singh Chahal had two years ago pointed out to the Indian President about the “anomaly” in the naval ensign – the flag that flies atop all warships and ground bases. Two years on, as the Indian Navy is set to get a new ensign, Chahal is elated.

This is the fourth time since 1950 that the naval ensign will undergo a change. The new one will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 when country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is commissioned at the Cochin Shipyard Limited Kochi, Kerala.

Chahal said more than two years while researching a project, he found the red Saint George’s Cross on the Indian naval flag. “Out of inquisitiveness, I dug deeper and found that the Navy was using an insignia of the British.” In his letter to the President in February 2020, he had pointed out: “I wish to suggest a new design for the Indian Naval Ensign as the current design includes St George’s Cross, which has nothing to do with the heritage and culture of our country.”

Though he got no response from the President’s Office, Chahal says he is happy over the development of changing the ensign. When he wrote the letter, he was a student of the School of law, Christ University, Bangalore.

The St George’s Cross is part of the British Union Jack and can be seen in the British white ensign and the British Navy Ensign.

