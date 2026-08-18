Chandigarh: Leading scientists deliberate on country’s future space missions

Chandigarh University on Monday brought together the country’s leading space scientists, industry experts and academia at the National Space Technology Conclave (NSTC) to deliberate on the emerging technologies and capabilities that will shape India’s next generation of space missions.

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Organised by Chandigarh University’s Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCC) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), the two-day conclave features participation of 30 distinguished scientists, mission leaders and technologists from ISRO, IIST, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), along with 10 CEOs from leading companies.

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The conclave brought together eminent figures from India’s space sector, including Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.

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Dr Vinod Kumar said, “ISRO has done a great job and made India a super space power, developing technologies across applications, launch vehicles and satellite systems. But while we had the technology, we were not self-sufficient and more than 70% of our demand was met through outsourcing. Keeping this in mind, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the space sector for private participation in June 2020, with the objective that space technology should reach the last person under the vision of Antyodaya. Since then, we have seen a boom in the private space ecosystem, with 450-plus startups today.”

Dr YVN Krishnamurthy, former Scientific Secretary, ISRO, said, “The strength of India’s space programme is not just in launching satellites, but in developing cost-effective solutions, extending satellite life and using space technology for societal benefit.”

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Nilesh M Desai, former Director of Space Applications Centre, ISRO, said, “The initiative will go a long way in promoting space activities among students.”