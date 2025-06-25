Chandigarh-Leh flight delayed by 2 hrs, passengers hassled

Passengers had a harrowing time at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport when the Chandigarh-Leh flight got delayed by two hours this afternoon. If this was not enough, passengers had another shock waiting for them as some of them found their baggage missing at the conveyer belt 2 at the Leh airport.

Advertisement

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am, left at 12.44 pm and arrived at 1.2 pm instead of the scheduled arrival at 11.25 am. Agitated passengers reportedly staged a sit-in at the Leh airport as airlines staff were reluctant to register a complaint and did not acknowledge the complaint of missing baggage in writing.

Gautami Srivastava, who travelled by road from Shimla to take a flight at Chandigarh airport, later complained, “My luggage containing medicines, cash and jewellery was untraceable at the airport. When I inquired from the Air India staff, they did not give a satisfactory reply. When the passengers insisted that their complaint be registered and missing of baggage be officially acknowledged, the staff behaved rudely with them.”

Advertisement

The airlines staff reportedly conveyed to the passengers that around 80 pieces would be delivered tomorrow if the weather permits, a passenger added. Among the passengers were senior citizens and elderly.

Additionally, the Dubai and Sharjah international flights from Chandigarh remained non-operational today due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region.