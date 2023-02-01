Chandigarh logs 11 Covid cases in January

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The city has witnessed only 11 cases of Covid-19 in January. Last month, the UT reported 13 cases, a fall from 38 cases logged in November.

Recently, the administration had mandated RT-PCR tests for all patients admitted to emergency wards and those admitted through outpatient departments (OPDs) in government hospitals. The positivity rate in city in the last week stood at zero per cent.

Amid concerns of a surge in other countries and apprehension of a rise in cases in India, a mock drill was also conducted in all major hospitals here. One isolation ward each in both the GMCH-32 and the GMSH-16 with a few beds was reserved.

Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, said, “Despite stepping up testing in OPDs, the positivity rate has remained barely negligible or zero throughout the month.”