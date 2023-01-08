Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Chandigarh, January 7
The city recorded the coldest day of the season today.
According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.1° Celsius, nine degrees below normal. However, the minimum temperature hovered around 5.7° Celsius. A fresh Western Disturbance is also likely to affect the region from January 10.
Cloudy sky with dense fog is likely on Sunday and partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog on Monday and Tuesday. The weather will be general cloudy on Wednesday.
