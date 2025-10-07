DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh logs region’s heaviest rain for second day, mercury dips sharply

Chandigarh logs region’s heaviest rain for second day, mercury dips sharply

 Tricity shivers as post-monsoon showers drench plains, humidity surges before skies clear

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles ply on Chandigarh roads amid heavy rain on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

For the second consecutive day, the tricity was lashed by unseasonal downpour on Tuesday, with Chandigarh recording the region’s highest rainfall of 54.6 mm and Mohali close behind at 48 mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

Advertisement

The spell led to a sharp fall in day temperatures, taking them nearly 10°C below normal, while humidity levels hovered between 82% and 93%, adding to the chill in the air.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 22°C, nearly 11°C below normal, while the minimum dipped to 18.3°C, marking one of the coolest October mornings so far this season.

Advertisement

In Mohali, the maximum temperature was 23.4°C and the minimum 18.5°C, both markedly below normal. Panchkula also witnessed moderate rain with cloudy skies through the day.

The IMD said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms occurred at most places across Punjab and Haryana, while heavy rain was observed at isolated locations in Haryana.

Advertisement

The unusual showers have been attributed to a western disturbance coupled with moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, which kept the skies over north India cloudy and active even after the formal withdrawal of monsoon from the region last week.

According to the five-day forecast, the skies over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula will gradually clear, turning partly cloudy on Wednesday and mainly clear thereafter, with the maximum temperature likely to rise to around 29-31°C and minimum to hover near 19-20°C.

Why the rains now & what they mean

Even though the southwest monsoon has formally withdrawn, October often witnesses “post-monsoon” or retreating monsoon showers, driven by residual moisture and fresh western disturbances. This year, the combination of upper air cyclonic circulation and humidity incursion from the Arabian Sea has triggered rain over northwest India, particularly the tricity region.

Such spells, though brief, cool the atmosphere sharply, suppressing day temperatures and enhancing humidity. The immediate impact is a pleasant drop in heat and cleaner air, but persistent moisture may delay the return of clear autumn weather.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts