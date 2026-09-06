Chandigarh loses 10 to 15 MGD of Kajauli water daily to leaks in old pipelines

One-third of water supplied to the city from the Kajauli waterworks through two old concrete pipelines is lost due to leakage. The General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC) had recently declared null and void an agenda of Rs 227 crore for replacing the two pipelines following a controversy.

Data received from the civic body revealed that around 10 to 15 million gallons per day (MGD) of the 35 MGD of raw water sent through the two pipelines from Kajauli does not reach the Sector 39 waterworks.

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Chandigarh’s canal-based water supply system caters not only to the city residents but also supplies raw water to Mohali, Panchkula and Chandimandir as per fixed shares.

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The city gets water from Kajauli through six pipelines of a capacity of 20 MGD each. Four of these are mild steel (MS) pipelines and the remaining two pre-stressed concrete (PSC) lines. The augmentation water supply scheme was commissioned in different phases. Phase I was commissioned in 1983, followed by Phase II in 1988, Phase III in 1994, Phase IV in 2006 and Phase V and VI in 2019.

According to the agenda placed in the House meeting, the transmission mains of Phases I, II, V and VI comprised MS pipelines with protective lining/coating. However, the transmission mains of Phase III and IV comprised 1200-mm PSC pipelines. The pipelines laid over 30 years ago have become highly vulnerable to frequent leakages due to ageing, deterioration of rubber ring joints, pressure fluctuations and water hammer effects.

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The number of leakages has increased considerably in recent years, resulting in interruptions in raw water conveyance, pressure losses in the transmission system, damage to adjoining agricultural land, increased operation and maintenance expenditure and risk of disruption in water supply to Chandigarh, the MC claimed.

Further, the existing 50-foot-wide pipeline corridor between the Kajauli waterworks and the Sector 39 waterworks is already occupied, leaving no space for laying an additional pipeline. Therefore, acquisition of fresh land is neither practical nor feasible due to extensive development along the alignment. In view of this, it is proposed in the agenda to replace the existing 1200 mm PSC pipelines with MS pipelines. The proposed MS pipelines will substantially enhance the carrying capacity of the system and will be capable of conveying approximately 40 MGD of raw water against the existing capacity of about 20 MGD, thereby ensuring reliable and uninterrupted water supply to Chandigarh.

AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra said his party was not against the improvement of water supply projects, but it opposed the manner in which the agenda was placed at the last minute and passed without discussion. He demanded that a separate meeting be held on the issue.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the General House had unanimously resolved to bring all table agendas again in the next meeting for proper discussion after which decisions would be taken on each item.