Chandigarh: MACT awards Rs 23L relief to youth's parents

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 3

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company and the driver and the owner of a truck to pay a compensation of Rs 23,63,600 to the parents of a 19-year-old youth who died in a mishap four years ago.

Yogendra Prasad, the father of the victim Avlesh Kumar, and mother Manju Devi, residents of Kajheri village, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, through advocate Thakur Kartar Singh. The claimants stated that their son was working as plumber.

They said on May 5, 2018, Avlesh Kumar was going on his bicycle towards Kharar when around 9 am a truck coming at a high speed hit him at Badheri Chowk. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim’s parents alleged that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the driver. An FIR under Section 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

They said Avlesh was 19 years of age at the time of the accident and earning Rs 15,000 per month. They sought a compensation of Rs 45,00,000.

Meanwhile, the driver and the owner of the truck claimed that no accident took place .They stated that the claimants had concocted a story.

After hearing of the arguments, Jagdeep Sood, presiding officer, MACT, while relying on the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case of Girdhari Lal versus Radhey Shyam and others, 1993, stated that if the driver was being tried on account of the rash and negligent driving, it was prima facie safe to hold that the accident occurred on account of his rash and negligent act. So when the FIR was lodged promptly, the driver was facing criminal trial in relation to the accident. There was a strong presumption of his having caused the accident. Thus all respondents, be it the driver, owner and insurer of the offending vehicle, were jointly and severally liable to pay a compensation of Rs 23,63,600 to the claimants.