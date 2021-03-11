Chandigarh: MACT awards Rs 59L to mishap victim's kin

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 3

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the owner of a motorcycle and an insurance company to pay a compensation of over Rs 59 lakh to the wife and three children of a man died in a mishap three years ago.

Shallu Sharma, wife of Sunil Kumar of Mani Majra, had filed a claim petition through advocate Thakuar Kartar Singh. In the petition, she stated that her husband died in an accident near Kaza of Himachal Pradesh on June 23, 2019.

She said Sunil Kumar was riding pillion on a motorcycle when the mishap took place due to rash and negligent driving of the person driving the bike.

She said when they reached near Kashagnala in Kinnaur district, local residents warned them of land sliding due to construction work of a road in the area. However, the rider ignored the warning. On the way ahead, some boulders rolled down a hilltop and fell on the two bikers. The mishap proved fatal for both bikers.

The insurance company opposed the claim petition saying there was no proof of rash and negligent driving as the pillion rider died due to falling of stones from the hilltop.

The firm also said the owner of the Royal Enfield motorcycle had not given any information in writing to the company regarding the alleged accident.

After hearing the arguments and examining the record, Anshu Shukla, presiding officer, MACT, Chandigarh, ordered a compensation of Rs 59,29,736 to the claimants. The court said another person, who was on another motorcycle, deposed that the rider was driving the motorcycle at a very high speed and in a negligent manner.