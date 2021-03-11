Chandigarh: MACT awards Rs 59L to mishap victim's kin

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, June 3
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the owner of a motorcycle and an insurance company to pay a compensation of over Rs 59 lakh to the wife and three children of a man died in a mishap three years ago.
Shallu Sharma, wife of Sunil Kumar of Mani Majra, had filed a claim petition through advocate Thakuar Kartar Singh. In the petition, she stated that her husband died in an accident near Kaza of Himachal Pradesh on June 23, 2019.
She said Sunil Kumar was riding pillion on a motorcycle when the mishap took place due to rash and negligent driving of the person driving the bike.
She said when they reached near Kashagnala in Kinnaur district, local residents warned them of land sliding due to construction work of a road in the area. However, the rider ignored the warning. On the way ahead, some boulders rolled down a hilltop and fell on the two bikers. The mishap proved fatal for both bikers.
The insurance company opposed the claim petition saying there was no proof of rash and negligent driving as the pillion rider died due to falling of stones from the hilltop.
The firm also said the owner of the Royal Enfield motorcycle had not given any information in writing to the company regarding the alleged accident.
After hearing the arguments and examining the record, Anshu Shukla, presiding officer, MACT, Chandigarh, ordered a compensation of Rs 59,29,736 to the claimants. The court said another person, who was on another motorcycle, deposed that the rider was driving the motorcycle at a very high speed and in a negligent manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala