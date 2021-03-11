Chandigarh: MACT gives Rs 61L relief to road accident victim's wife, children

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 2

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company, the driver and the owner of a truck to pay a compensation of Rs 61,15,308 to the wife and two children of a city resident, Ram Paul, who died in a road accident five years ago.

The victim’s wife, Reena Bhardwaj, and other claimants (son and daughter) have filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The claimants said the deceased was working as a charge man in the Electrical Division No. 3, Chandigarh. They said Ram Paul was driving a car. He was coming from Kuthera Kherla village to Chandigarh on February 7, 2017.

Reena said she, along with her daughter, was also travelling in the same car. Ram Paul was driving the car at a slow speed. They reached Nandpur bridge in the Amb (HP) area around 5.30 am. A truck was parked on the metalled portion of the road without any reflector/indicators on. Ram Paul applied brakes to avert the accident, but the car collided with the truck. All car occupants suffered serious injuries.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Amb, from where Ram Paul was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. He died on way to the hospital. An FIR was also registered in this regard.

The claimants said the deceased was working as a charge man in the Electrical Division No. 3, Chandigarh, and was earning a salary of around Rs 50,000 per month. Therefore, the claimants sought Rs 75-lakh compensation, along with interest, from the respondents.

The truck driver and its owner admitted that the truck was parked on the road.

After hearing the arguments, Rajeev K. Beri presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed the respondents to pay Rs 61,15,308 to the claimants.