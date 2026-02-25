DT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MACT orders Rs 39.61 lakh compensation to parents of 22-year-old road accident victim

Chandigarh MACT orders Rs 39.61 lakh compensation to parents of 22-year-old road accident victim

Accident took place on February 26, 2020, when victim Gurpreet Singh was travelling on Barnala-Mansa Road in a car along with two passengers

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:02 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 39.61 lakh in compensation to the parents of a 22-year-old who died in a road accident.

In their claim petition, Basant Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, residents of a village in Bathinda district, stated that on February 26, 2020, their son Gurpreet Singh was travelling from Barnala to Balloh village on Barnala-Mansa Road in a car along with two passengers, Ram Singh and Kulwinder Singh.

Around 10:30 pm, near Taj Palace in Rurke Kalan, a canter truck coming from the Mansa side at high speed collided with the car.

All three occupants sustained injuries, with Gurpreet Singh dying on the spot, while the other two were hospitalised. The accident was reportedly caused by the rash and negligent driving of the canter driver. An FIR was registered on February 28, 2020.

The parents said they were dependent on Gurpreet Singh, who was self-employed in a private business. Their petition had sought Rs 1 crore in compensation along with 12% annual interest from the date of filing until realisation.

The canter driver contested the petition, claiming that Gurpreet Singh had been driving rashly and that the claim was filed with an ulterior motive. He also stated that he was a trained driver with many years of experience and was not at fault.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal directed the insurance company to pay Rs 39.61 lakh to the claimants, along with interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing the petition until the date of realisation.

