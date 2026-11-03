Chandigarh-made systems delivered to L&T for integration with Army artillery guns

The first batch of the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System (INS) produced by India Optel Limited (IOL) at Ordnance Factory, Chandigarh, was handed over to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for integration into the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers being manufactured at Hazira.

SIGMA 30N is a high-precision, combat-proven inertial navigation system used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars. It provides accurate positioning, navigation and orientation data, enabling precise gun-laying and enhancing the operational effectiveness of long-range artillery platforms such as the K9 Vajra.

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Its advanced Ring Laser Gyro technology ensures reliable navigation independent of external satellite navigation signals, making it particularly valuable for military operations in challenging and GPS-denied environments. This capability is crucial in electronic warfare environments and ensures uninterrupted operations by artillery platforms, air defence systems, missiles and radars during high-intensity conflicts.

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The SIGMA 30N would strengthen the K9 Vajra programme and further promote the indigenisation of one of India’s key artillery platforms. The Vajra is being manufactured by LAT at Hazira near Surat in Gujarat. It is as a 155 mm tracked self-propelled howitzer that has been deployed by the army in varied terrain, including Ladakh.

The indigenous production of SIGMA 30N follows the collaboration agreement signed between India Optel Limited, a defence public sector undertaking and Safran Electronics and Defense, a French firm, in December 2025, for the transfer of production of the system to India.

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Under this partnership, IOL is responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and comprehensive life-cycle support, while Safran contributes its established expertise in advanced inertial navigation and fire-control technologies.

The system was unveiled and flagged off by Garima Bhagat, Joint Secretary (Land Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Senior functionaries of IOL, LAT and Ordnance Factory were present on the occasion.