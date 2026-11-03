DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh-made systems delivered to L&T for integration with Army artillery guns

Chandigarh-made systems delivered to L&T for integration with Army artillery guns

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:36 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The first batch of the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System (INS) produced by India Optel Limited (IOL) at Ordnance Factory, Chandigarh, was handed over to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for integration into the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers being manufactured at Hazira.

SIGMA 30N is a high-precision, combat-proven inertial navigation system used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles and radars. It provides accurate positioning, navigation and orientation data, enabling precise gun-laying and enhancing the operational effectiveness of long-range artillery platforms such as the K9 Vajra.

Advertisement

Its advanced Ring Laser Gyro technology ensures reliable navigation independent of external satellite navigation signals, making it particularly valuable for military operations in challenging and GPS-denied environments. This capability is crucial in electronic warfare environments and ensures uninterrupted operations by artillery platforms, air defence systems, missiles and radars during high-intensity conflicts.

Advertisement

The SIGMA 30N would strengthen the K9 Vajra programme and further promote the indigenisation of one of India’s key artillery platforms. The Vajra is being manufactured by LAT at Hazira near Surat in Gujarat. It is as a 155 mm tracked self-propelled howitzer that has been deployed by the army in varied terrain, including Ladakh.

The indigenous production of SIGMA 30N follows the collaboration agreement signed between India Optel Limited, a defence public sector undertaking and Safran Electronics and Defense, a French firm, in December 2025, for the transfer of production of the system to India.

Advertisement

Under this partnership, IOL is responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and comprehensive life-cycle support, while Safran contributes its established expertise in advanced inertial navigation and fire-control technologies.

The system was unveiled and flagged off by Garima Bhagat, Joint Secretary (Land Systems), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Senior functionaries of IOL, LAT and Ordnance Factory were present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts