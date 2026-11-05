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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Mahadev Club bags twin titles in softball meet

Chandigarh: Mahadev Club bags twin titles in softball meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:52 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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In the girls’ final, Mahadev Club posted a one-sided 09-00 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.
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Mahadev Club won both boys and girls titles on the concluding day of the 43rd Junior State Softball Championship at Manimajra Sports Complex. In the girls’ final, Mahadev Club posted a one-sided 09-00 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. Mission Club defeated Striker Club 12-02 to claim the third position. Earlier, Mahadev Club posted a 10-00 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, and posted an identical win over NFC. In their third league, Mahadev Club defeated Mission Club 11-02.

In the boys’ categories, Mahadev Club humbled Manimajra Sports Club 07-00.

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Striker Club finished third by posting a narrow 05-04 win over NFC. In semifinals, Mahadev Club defeated NFC 03-00, and Manimajra Sports Club posted a 13-01 win over Striker Club.

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During the league stage, Friends Club defeated Mission Club 03-00, Manimajra Sports Club posted a 10-00 win over Sector 38 school, and Striker Club defeated Friends Club 01-00. Dharampal, president of the Chandigarh Softball Association, distributed prizes to all the winning teams.

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