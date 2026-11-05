Chandigarh: Mahadev Club bags twin titles in softball meet

Mahadev Club won both boys and girls titles on the concluding day of the 43rd Junior State Softball Championship at Manimajra Sports Complex. In the girls’ final, Mahadev Club posted a one-sided 09-00 win over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. Mission Club defeated Striker Club 12-02 to claim the third position. Earlier, Mahadev Club posted a 10-00 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, and posted an identical win over NFC. In their third league, Mahadev Club defeated Mission Club 11-02.

In the boys’ categories, Mahadev Club humbled Manimajra Sports Club 07-00.

Advertisement

Striker Club finished third by posting a narrow 05-04 win over NFC. In semifinals, Mahadev Club defeated NFC 03-00, and Manimajra Sports Club posted a 13-01 win over Striker Club.

Advertisement

During the league stage, Friends Club defeated Mission Club 03-00, Manimajra Sports Club posted a 10-00 win over Sector 38 school, and Striker Club defeated Friends Club 01-00. Dharampal, president of the Chandigarh Softball Association, distributed prizes to all the winning teams.