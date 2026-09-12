Chandigarh: Mahajan picked to train badminton coaches

The Badminton Association of India has appointed former international coach Surinder Mahajan to train aspiring coaches during the Level-1 (Advanced) Coaches Course, to be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from September 14 to 23.

“The Badminton Association of India has nominated Surinder Kumar Mahajan as senior lecturer for the programme,” read a circular issued by the body.

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This is the first time that a Chandigarh-based coach has been picked to supervise the Level-1 course.

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Mahajan had earlier attended three courses, all in the last eight months, where he was assigned to train junior-level coaches.

Meanwhile, the top four candidates from the Level-1 course will get an opportunity to visit the NCE, Guwahati, and undergo a seven-day training course with international players, along with top Indian and foreign coaches.

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“This is very encouraging for the coaches who are keen to train senior and junior Indian teams. Conducting this camp is a huge responsibility, and I am thankful to the Badminton Association of India for entrusting me with this opportunity,” said Mahajan.