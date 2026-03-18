Chandigarh: Major fire at Sector 22 mobile market, haphazard parking delays entry of fire tenders

A major fire broke out on the second floor of a showroom complex in Sector 22-B on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in the busy market area.

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According to traders, the fire was reported around 1:30 pm. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the flames. The fire spread gradually and engulfed the entire second floor of the building, which houses several mobile shops and a photo lab.

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Traders said that as soon as smoke began billowing from the showroom, employees working in the photo lab and mobile shops were immediately evacuated. No casualties have been reported so far. Fire officials stated that they are still assessing the internal condition of the building.

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However, traders alleged that repeated fire incidents in the market have exposed serious lapses in safety measures. They claimed that haphazard parking delayed the entry of fire tenders into the market.

Gopal K. Wadhwa, president of the traders’ association, said one fire tender got entangled in overhead wires, causing further delay in reaching the site. He added that despite repeated requests to authorities to maintain order and cleanliness, no action has been taken.

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Wadhwa also highlighted that vendors have encroached upon pavements, parking areas, and even road medians, leaving little space for pedestrian movement and emergency access.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.