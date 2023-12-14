Chandigarh: Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man with 10 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Damandeep, alias Deep, a resident of Mani Majra, was arrested from Kishangarh with the heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Youngster held under Arms Act

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sahil Kumar, alias Sucha (22), a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, for possessing a knife. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Sector 26 police station.