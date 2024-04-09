Chandigarh: Man arrested with opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man with 248 gram opium. The suspect, Raju (30) of Maloya, has been booked in a case under the NDPS Act at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

UTCA Cricket trials start

Chandigarh: Trials to select men’s and women’s probable squad for the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) season 2024-25 started today. A total of 86 cricketers were called on the first day and 82 turned out for the trials. The second batch of 71 cricketers will be called on Tuesday at the same venue. The trials for women’s seniors and U-23 teams witnessed a participation of 48 players. TNS

Navratri ‘thalis’ at CITCO hotels

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels are delighted to announce celebration of Navratri with an array of special “thalis” for guests to indulge in. The festivities will take place from April 9 to April 17, inviting guests to experience flavours of Navratri at Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, Hotel Parkview and Chef Lakeview. tns

Motorcycle set on fire

Chandigarh: A motorcycle has been set on fire at New Indira Colony, Mani Majra. Ram Parsad, a resident of the colony, reported that his neighbour, Amit, set his motorcycle on fire. A case has been registered. TNS

Traffic Park closed for day

Chandigarh: As Children Traffic Park in Sector 23 will remain closed on April 20, appointments for driving tests on that day will be entertained alphabetically from April 22 to April 26. Applicants whose name starts with the alphabet: “A” to “C” on April 22, “D” to “J" on April 23, “K” to “O” on April 24, “P” to “R” on April 25 and “S” to “Z” on April 26. tns

2-day Chess meet from April 13

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise Chandigarh Women’s Chess Championship from April 13 to 14 at New Public School, Sector 18. A total of four players will be selected to represent Chandigarh at National Women’s Chess Championship to be held in Tamil Nadu from June 30 to July 10.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket