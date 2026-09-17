Chandigarh: Man attacked with glass, FIR lodged

A birthday celebration at a popular lounge in Elante Mall turned violent on September 9 after a 42-year-old man was attacked with a glass, leaving him with 20 stitches on his face, the police said.

The victim, Deepak Lamba of Ambala, had visited the Ministry of Bar Exchange (MOBE) along with his family to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

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According to the police, another guest at the party, identified as Parminder, alias Ekam Bains, from Dhanaula in Barnala, allegedly began harassing women present at the gathering. When Lamba intervened, the suspect flew into a rage.

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Investigators said that Parminder hurled abuses at Lamba and allegedly attacked him with a glass, while his associates pinned the victim down. Lamba sustained deep injuries on his face and was rushed to a hospital in Zirakpur.

Lamba further alleged that after the assault, the suspect threatened him against approaching the law enforcement authorities. Lamba approached the local authorities on Tuesday, following which an FIR under relevant sections was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

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Authorities stated that raids are being conducted to nab the accused.