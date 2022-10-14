Chandigarh: Man booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a Zirakpur resident for cheating. Complainant Salil Gupta, a resident of Industrial Area, Phase I, alleged Amit Kumar, an accountant in his company, withdrew Rs 50 lakh from firm’s current account by impersonating and forging signatures on a cheque. The accused allegedly used their login details to book online orders of the firm, causing an estimated loss of Rs 1 crore. A case has been registered. TNS

Cyclist injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A cyclist suffered injuries after being hit by a bike near the Sector 20/30 light point here. Complainant Harish Kumar Thakur, a resident of Sector 5, Panchkula, claimed his bicycle was hit by a bike being ridden by Rupesh Kumar. The cyclist was admitted to the GMCH-32. The police have registered a case against the biker. TNS

DMC resident held with liquor

Chandigarh: A Dadu Majra Colony (DMC) resident has been arrested by the UT police while possessing liquor. According to the police, Mohinder Singh (47) was arrested while possessing 50 quarters of country made liquor, at the colony. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Sanitary pads distributed

Panchkula: AGM Ani Kamdi, SBI RBO 1, Panchkula, distributed around 600 sanitary pads among students of Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula. Refreshments were also given to students.