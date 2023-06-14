Chandigarh: Man booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 44 resident has been booked by the UT police for cheating. Complainant Jaswinder Singh alleged Varinder Kumar, alias Vinod Kumar, allured him into getting 100 sq yard plot allotted to him at Kajheri village under DC quota. He allegedly paid Rs 14.65 lakh to the accused on various occasions. A case under Section 420 of IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Haryana resident duped of Rs 2 lakh

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on the complaint of a Haryana resident. Abhishek of Yamunanagar alleged Arjun Kumar Pandey and others of Punjab Skill Development Mission, Sector 17, cheated him of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a project. A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

City judokas bag three medals

Chandigarh: In the 66th National School Games being held in Bhopal, the local contingent won three medals, including two silver and one bronze, in judo. Mehak Singh won silver in the -52kg category and Himanshu in the the -55kg event. Fardeen claimed bronze in the -73kg category. TNS

Shergill wins chess meet

Mohali: Sameer Singh Shergill bagged six points in six rounds to be placed first in the merit list of U-15 Open Chess Championship organised by SAS Nagar District Chess Association (Mohali) at Amity International School, Mohali. The 11-year-old is a student of Doon International School. Raghujit Singh Walia and Soham Rakshit, with five points each, bagged second and third position, respectively.