Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh, September 4
A man was stabbed multiple times by a few assailants at a petrol station in Sector 38 last evening. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed there.
The victim has identified as 35-year-old Bunty, a resident of Dadu Majra. Sources said the victim was being chased by the assailants, who were carrying sharp weapons, near the Shahpur Colony as he ran towards the petrol station. The assailants stabbed him with a knife in the stomach, waist, foot and arm. The police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to PGI. While the victim’s kin said he had no enmity with anyone, the police said personal enmity was suspected to be the motive behind the attack.
The police registered a case at the Sector 39 police station and started investigation. Meanwhile, the police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol station to identify the assailants.
