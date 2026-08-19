Chandigarh: Man convicted in nine-year-old corruption case

A CBI court here has convicted Shyam Singh Chauhan, an employee at the office of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Manimajra, under the Central Government, in a nine-year-old corruption case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 20.

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The CBI had registered the case against Chauhan in 2017 on the basis of a complaint filed by Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Devendra had alleged that Chauhan demanded a bribe in exchange for issuing him a licence.

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According to the complaint, the Mandi resident had applied to the office of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Manimajra, for a licence to work as a blaster for Mandi-based firm Tara Chand Malhotra & Sons.

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He was informed that, in view of his experience as a blaster, he would not be required to appear for an interview and that the licence would be sent to his home.

When the licence did not arrive, he contacted the office. He alleged that Chauhan, who was working as a senior assistant there, demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 for issuing the licence.

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Devendra approached the CBI. On July 11, 2017, the agency laid a trap and arrested Chauhan while he was accepting the bribe near the Manimajra office.

A case was registered against him under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Chauhan. The court subsequently framed charges. He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Counsel for the accused argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. However, CBI Public Prosecutor Narender Singh said the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Chauhan under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.