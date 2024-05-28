 Chandigarh: Man duped of Rs 14.71 lakh : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Dhanas resident has been duped of Rs 14.71 lakh by an online fraudster. Navneet Sama reported that he had received Whatsapp messages regarding online trading. The fraudster made him click on a link and he later found that Rs 14.71 lakh had been transferred from his account. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation started. TNS

Employee booked for forgery

Chandigarh: A woman working as a stenographer at the Punjab Civil Secretariat has been booked for cheating. According to the police, an official, Amandeep Kaur reported that Hardeep Kaur had allegedly submitted fake documents to get the job. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC had been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Haryana man duped of Rs 21L

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for duping a Haryana resident of Rs 21 lakh. The police said Gaurav Yadav, a resident of Rewari district, alleged that Madan Bhatia and others cheated him on the pretext of providing regular jobs to his relatives through the Haryana Staff Selection Committee (HSSC). The accused gave his relatives fake joining letters. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and investigation started. TNS

Jeweller lodges cheating plaint

Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint filed by Mohinder Singh, a Sector 35-based jeweller. He has alleged that Lakshay Gupta took jewellery from his shop to further sell it. He neither sold the jewellery nor returned it. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man arrested with ganja

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 40-year-old man with 974 gram of ganja. The police said Shiva, alias Sheru, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested near his house. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Savir wins squash tournament

Chandigarh: Savir Sood, a student of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, has won the International Junior Open Squash Tournament in Indore. Players from eight countries, including the USA and Malaysia, participated in the event. In the final set, Savir defeated Hridhaan Shah 12-10, 16-14, 11-6 in the boys’ U-15 final match. TNS

Sacred Heart win gold

Chandigarh: Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, recorded a marginal 19-18 win over Tribune Model School, Sector 29, to win the girls’ sub junior title at the 9th Sub-Junior, Junior & Senior State Netball Championship. Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, recorded a 15-7 win over British Academy to claim the third position. In the boys’ final, KB DAV School, Sector 7, won the title by registering a 15-12 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19. TNS

YPS team win box cricket tourney

Chandigarh: YPS alumni team won the Inter Alumni Box Cricket Tournament organised by Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society. The team won the title under the captaincy of Ikrab Ghai, while SJOBA under the leadership of Tejas Kang claimed the second position. Aman Cheema (EVA 2024) was declared the player of the tournament. TNS

Hockey sticks distributed

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh, an affiliated unit of Hockey India, distributed hockey sticks among the needy players. More than 130 sticks have been distributed among the players. TNS

CGA summer camp from June 1

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will organise a summer junior golf coaching camp from June 1 to 10. Trainees will be taught about the basics of the game.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

