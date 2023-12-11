Chandigarh: Man duped of Rs 20L by company

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case against an immigration consultant for duping a resident of Ambala of Rs 20 lakh. Jaspal Singh alleged that Mohit Saini and other representatives of a Sector 34-based company cheated him on the pretext of providing work permit visa of Canada to his son. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Cash stolen from purse

Chandigarh: An unidentified person reportedly stole money from a woman’s purse at Mani Majra. A resident of Zirakpur reported that Rs 12,500 was stolen from her purse at a shop. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station and investigation started. TNS

St Joseph's beat KIA by 28 runs

Chandigarh: In the 15th Sub Junior Cricket Championship, Kunwar Jhamb scored a quick 63 to help St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, beat Kundan International Academy (KIA), Sector 26, by 28 runs. The Sector 44 team scored 212/9 in 25 overs. Sambhav Sharma claimed 4/29. The Sector 46 team posted 185/5 in allotted overs. In the second match, Sky World School, Panchkula, defeated Tau Devi Lal Academy XI, by six wickets. TNS

Netball team trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, will organise trials to select local teams at Panjab University campus grounds on December 12. The teams will be selected for the 36th Junior and 2nd Fast-5 Junior National Netball Championships (boys and girls), in Madhya Pradesh, from January 25-31 and Telangana from January 13-16, respectively. Players born on or after February 1, 2005, are eligible to take part. TNS

Nat’l skating meet from today

Chandigarh: Over 4,000 skaters from 27 states will participate in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship from December 11-25. Asian and world medallists skaters along with 100 international players will be vying for top honours. The city will host roller hockey and inline hockey event at Sector Skating Rink and KB DAV School, Sector 7. Skateboarding and freestyle events will be held at Sector 17 skate park. Alpine and downhill skating will be held at Panchkula. tns

K’shetra beat JK Academy

Mohali: Kurukshetra Cricket Association defeated JK Cricket Academy by three wickets during the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament. JK Academy posted 247/9 in 40 overs. In reply, Kurukshetra team posted 253. In the second match, Hansraj Cricket Academy defeated Mahajan School of Cricket Academy. tns

City squash players shine

Chandigarh: Local players Sehar Nayar, Savir Sood and Vikas Nayar won in Northern Squash Championship held in New Delhi. Sehar of Vivek High School won the girls’ U-17 title. Sood of Delhi Public School won the boys’ U-17 title and Vikas men’s above 50 yr title. Swara Trehan of Strawberry Fields, claimed runners-up title in girls’ U-11 final.

#Ambala #Canada