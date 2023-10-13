Chandigarh: Man duped of Rs 80k by firm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 420 and 120-B of the IPC on a complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Yamuna Nagar. He has alleged that a company, World King, located at Sector 8-C, here was engaged in fraudulent activities. He was cheated out of Rs 80,000 allegedly by the company under the pretext of providing visa on August 14. The investigation is underway. TNS

Scooter rider dies in mishap

Mohali: A 66-year-old scooter rider died after being hit by a speeding car near a filling station at Phase 7. The car driver took the victim to the hospital where she was declared dead. On a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Inderjit Singh, a resident of Sector 35, the police have registered a case at the Phase 8 station. The car driver has absconded. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Dera Bassi: The police have booked a local resident, Gurjit Singh, for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl at Kudanwala village in 2019. The victim was later married to another person but the accused created a marital discord between the couple. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered. TNS

PM's address to youth streamed

Chandigarh: The livestreaming of Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh 2023 was organised by the Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and University Institute of Applied Management Sciences at Panjab University. It was a convocation ceremony for those who completed their training under various schemes of Skill India. In his address, the PM reiterated that industry, research and skills needed to be sensitive to the changing times. He said India was poised to become the global hub of skilled workforce. TNS

Special lecture on firearms

Chandigarh: The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, organised a special lecture on identification of firearms and problems related to their range, type and injuries by Dr LS Rana, former Deputy Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab. He explained various types of firearms used by offenders while committing crime. He said the crime scene must be carefully examined by police for evidences like live and empty cartridges etc. tns

Bijlwan, Rawant win in badminton

Chandigarh: The pair of Nishant Bijlwan and Pritam Rawat defeated Lobli and Mandeep Gosian to win the men’s doubles title during the Xaverian’s Staff Badminton Tournament. Amita and Shama Parveen claimed the women’s doubles title by defeating Prachi Sharma and Maninder Kaur. TNS

Basketball c'ship begins today

Mohali: Sacred Souls’ School will organise 5th Thakur Memorial Trophy All India Inter School Basketball Championship from October 13 to 15. The championship will be officiated by the Chandigarh Basketball Association. A total of 14 teams have confirmed their participation in this event. TNS

Weightlifting gold for Ananya

Mohali: A 15-year-old weightlifter, Ananya, claimed a gold medal in the 'Kheda Watana Dian' Season 2 at Sunam. She won by lifting a total weight of 135kg. Ananya hails from Zirakpur.