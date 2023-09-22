Chandigarh: Man gets 1-year RI in cheque bounce case

Chandigarh, September 21
A local court has sentenced Anurag Singh, proprietor of Verma Beej Company, Uttar Pradesh, to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of one year in a cheque bounce case. The court also directed him to pay Rs 6,03,000 as compensation to the complainant.
Godrej Agrovet Limited, Mumbai, filed the complaint through counsel Ravi Inder Singh against the accused under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
The company alleged that the accused had purchased pesticides from them. The accused issued a cheque for Rs 6,03,000 to the company which was dishonoured. On the other hand, the counsel of the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.
After hearing arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo one year RI for the commission of the offence.
