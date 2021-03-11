Chandigarh: Man held with heroin worth Rs 10L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police with 100.50 gm of heroin worth around Rs 10 lakh.

The suspect, identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Sirsa, Haryana, was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh. The suspect is a postgraduate in History from Panjab University.

Sources said there was secret information about the suspect that he was selling drugs in the city. The police were patrolling in Sector 49. The suspect tried to flee in a car after seeing the police party.

The police nabbed him and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector 49 police station.