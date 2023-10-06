Chandigarh: Man held with illegal liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for illegally possessing liquor. Parveen Kumar, a resident of Sector 49, was arrested with 29 quarters of countrymade liquor near a park in Sector 49. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. The accused was later released on bail. TNS

Sec 38 resident duped of Rs 20K

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 20,460 by a fraudster on the pretext of providing a credit card. The police said a Sector 38 resident reported that she had received a call from some person, who introduced himself as a bank executive. He claimed there was an offer for credit card and made her share her bank details. The resident later found that money had been siphoned off from her account. TNS

Stone laid for paver work

Chandigarh: Mayor Anup Gupta on Thursday laid the foundation stone of laying paver blocks in the common area at EWS Colony in Sector 56. Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said honouring the promise to pave ‘kutcha’ area at EWS colonies, the MC started the work of laying paver blocks at a cost of Rs 12 lakh from the Mayor Development Fund. TNS

Pinjore man held with ganja

Panchkula: The detective staff of the Pinjore police station area on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Pindar, a resident of Vasudevpura, Pinjore, for allegedly possessing 1,800 gm of ganja. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS

BCI respite for DBA chief toor

Mohali: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has allowed Parminder Singh Toor to discharge functions as the president of District Bar Association (DBA), Mohali, without any hindrance. Toor was elected the DBA president on December 16. The Election Tribunal accepted an election petition vide its order dated September 19 and requested the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court to constitute an ad hoc committee restraining the elected president and others from discharging their duties. The BCI stayed the decision of appointment of an ad hoc committee. “The application will be heard on November 6 through hybrid mode,” stated the order by the Chairman of the BCI on October 4. TNS

Awareness on cybercrime

Panchkula: A local police team made people aware of cybercrimes at various places including the bus stand and the Sector 16 and 17 markets here on Thursday.