Chandigarh: Man injured in assault

Chandigarh: A Mauli Complex resident suffered injuries in an assault. Raju, 22, alleged Golu, Pali, Rahul, Akshay, Noni, Hani, Peter, Nanu, Kaushal, Manglu and Bambiha attacked him at his house on April 2. He was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 452, 307 and 506 of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. An investigation has been initiated. TNS

One booked for abetting suicide

Chandigarh: A woman and her family members have been booked for abetting suicide. Burail resident Jaipal alleged his daughter-in-law and her family members abetted/harassed his son Om Parkash, who died by suicide on December 22, 2022. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Sec 26 resident assaulted

Chandigarh: A Sector 26 resident has alleged that he was attacked by a group of persons on April 2. Nikhil, 23, claimed Rinku of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Vishal and others attacked him near Sector 26. A case under Sections 341, 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Carrom Assn’s annual calendar

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Carrom Association announced its annual calendar for conducting various championships. The association will organise the 5th Inter-School Carrom Tournament from May 20 to 22, followed by a summer coaching camp for youngsters from June 12 to 22. The association will then organise a one-day clinic on “Laws of Carrom” on July 8 and will conduct the 25th St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament from August 12 to 14. The 32nd Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament will be organised from October 7 to 9. TNS

3 gold medals for swimming coach

Chandigarh: UT Sports Department swimming coach Ramesh Chander bagged three gold medals in the recently concluded 5th National Masters Swimming Games at Nashik. Chander claimed one gold medal each in 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle (crawl) events. He clocked 00:50 seconds to win the top podium position in the 50m butterfly event. In the100m butterfly event, he clocked 1 minute and 42 seconds (1:42s) to claim the top spot. He bagged the third gold of the championship in the 400m freestyle event by clocking 7:30s. Chander has been currently posted at the Lake Sports Complex and has been working with the department as a junior swimming coach. TNS

47 fresh Covid cases in Mohali

Mohali: As many 47 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Sixteen patients were cured of the disease. With a sharp spike in the cases of Covid-19, the active cases in the district have crossed the 100 mark (134). The total number of positive cases is 1,01,403, while 1,00,101 patients have been cured.

Top News

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...

On its foundation day today, BJP all set to launch election campaign for 2024

On its foundation day today, BJP all set to launch election campaign for 2024

8-day celebrations for voter outreach


