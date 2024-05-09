Chandigarh: Man killed in accident

Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, a scooter rider died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The police said the scooter Manoj was riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Sector 9/10 road. He was rushed to the Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 station and started investigation. TNS
Resident duped of Rs 32 lakh
Chandigarh: A fraudster has duped a city resident of Rs 32.55 lakh. According to the police, Devinder Singh, a resident of Sector 42, reported that he got a message on the Telegram app regarding an opportunity for working from home. The complainant alleged that the fraudster duped him of Rs 32.55 lakh on the pretext of making an investment in a company. A case has been registered. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Chandigarh: A scooter rider has snatched a mobile phone at Kajehri village. Karan reported that an unidentified person snatched his phone near his house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Youth held for carrying knife
Chandigarh: The police arrested Ashish (22) of Sector 56 with a knife on the Sector 55/56 road. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Sector 39 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...