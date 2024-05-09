Chandigarh: Man killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, a scooter rider died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. The police said the scooter Manoj was riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Sector 9/10 road. He was rushed to the Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 station and started investigation. TNS

Resident duped of Rs 32 lakh

Chandigarh: A fraudster has duped a city resident of Rs 32.55 lakh. According to the police, Devinder Singh, a resident of Sector 42, reported that he got a message on the Telegram app regarding an opportunity for working from home. The complainant alleged that the fraudster duped him of Rs 32.55 lakh on the pretext of making an investment in a company. A case has been registered. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A scooter rider has snatched a mobile phone at Kajehri village. Karan reported that an unidentified person snatched his phone near his house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Youth held for carrying knife

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ashish (22) of Sector 56 with a knife on the Sector 55/56 road. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Sector 39 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.