Chandigarh: Man killed in Sector 29 mishap

A physically challenged man was killed in a hit-and-run case in Sector 29.



Chandigarh: A physically challenged man was killed in a hit-and-run case in Sector 29. Complainant Sukhjit Singh, a security guard, claimed victim Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, was hit by an unidentified car near Sai Temple around 11.20 pm on February 5. The driver stopped for a while but sped towards Sector 30 as people gathered at the scene. The police were informed and the victim was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Bag with phone, Rs 21K snatched

Chandigarh: Two miscreants snatched a purse from a woman in Sector 38 (West). The complainant, a resident of Mohali, reported that two miscreants snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and Rs 21,000 near a government school. A case has been registered. TNS

Theft at house in Sector 22

Chandigarh: Gold and diamond ornaments were reportedly stolen from a house in Sector 22 here. On the complaint of a woman, a case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

