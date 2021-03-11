Chandigarh: Man loses Rs 1.49L to bill fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 1.49 lakh on the pretext of electricity bill payment. Dr Raman Nijhawan, a Sector 15 resident, claimed he got a message from an unknown number, saying power supply to his house would be disconnected as the last bill had not be updated. He then got a call asking him to update his mobile number by downloading an app. He was asked to pay Rs 10 from his SBI account and soon Rs 1.49 lakh was withdrawn. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Missing youth found dead

Mohali: The body of a 24-year-old youth was found in the parking lot of an under-construction mall near Balongi. Manjot Singh, a resident of Khijrabad, had been missing since Monday. His parents claimed it to be a case of murder. The police said they were probing the matter. TNS

Mohit enters tennis semis

Mohali: Haryana’s Mohit Kumar ousted fifth seed Chandigarh’s Kavin Grover to move into the boys’ U-14 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots AITA TS7 National Ranking Championship. Kumar logged a convincing (6-4, 1-6, 6-4) win over his rival. Chandigarh’s Kirtarth Singh moved ahead after Tanmay Singla conceded the match, while Tanishq Makhija outplayed Vrishin Awasthi (6-3, 6-3). Harsh Marwaha overpowered Abhay veer Balhara (6-3, 6-1). In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, second seed Aryan Jolly defeated Arnav Gautam (6-0, 6-2). Ashwajit Senjam ousted Pragun Thakur (6-4, 6-4) and Anshul defeated Kirtarth Singh (7-5, 6-4). Yash Preet Singh easily defeated Japnaam Singh (6-4, 6-1). TNS

International conference

Chandigarh: Surinder Maken, head of Goethe-Zentrum, Chandigarh, has been invited to attend the XVII International Conference of German Teachers in Vienna, Austria, from August 15 to 20. During the conference, German teachers from across the globe will come and exchange ideas about the latest teaching methodologies among other topics. TNS

Ludhiana lift cricket title

Mohali: Armaan Walia scored a brilliant 182 off 343 balls, with 25 boundaries, to help Ludhiana win the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-16 Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Ludhiana defeated Patiala by 131 runs. Khushmeet Singh and Vyom Chugh claimed three wickets each, while Vihaan Malhotra took two for the bowling side. Deepak Sharma, CEO-PCA, and Panjak Dharmani, former international cricketer & BCCI match referee, gave away awards to the teams. Ludhiana was awarded the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, whereas the runners-up team, Patiala, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000.