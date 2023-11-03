Chandigarh: Man loses Rs 15.2L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 22 resident, Ranjit Singh, reported that an unidentified person withdrew Rs 15.20 lakh from his account in an online fraud. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS

Pedestrian hurt in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: Nayagaon resident Laksay, 19, reported that the driver of an unidentified auto-rickshaw sped away after hitting a pedestrian near Shiv Mandir, PGI, on November 1. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to the PGI. A case was registered. TNS

Mohali resident duped of Rs 1 cr

Mohali: The police booked Mumbai residents Sailesh Ramlal Mehta, Sshish Sailesh Mehta and Shivangi Mehta for allegedly duping a Sector 78 resident Vishesh Singla of Rs 1.19 crore on thè pretext of giving 30% return per year on the investment in M/S Bliss Consultants, Goregaon East, Mumbai, in December 2021. The complainant stated that for the past two weeks, the trio was not taking his phone calls and he had come to know that the firm was not registered with SEBI. A case has been registered. TNS

Jeeya wins bronze in roller hockey

Chandigarh: Jeeya Bhardwaj, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, won bronze medal in the Asian Roller Hockey Championship, held at Qinhuangdao City (China). Senior Principal, Vineeta Arora congratulated Jeeya on brining laurels to the country. TNS

Cricket match at Bhavan Vidyalaya

Chandigarh: Bhavan Vidyalaya organised a cricket match between special cell and students. In the stipulated overs, the match remained draw after both teams scored 100 runs in 9 overs. In the super over, Sachin ke Maharathi emerged as the ultimate winners. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated both the teams. tns

National Children Science Congress

Mohali: Thirty-nine participants from 11 districts are taking part in the two-day National Children Science Congress of Punjab Cluster 1 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rakoli, Mohali. Children in the age group of 10 to 17 years would present their innovative ideas to judges from IIT, Ropar, and other institutions during the event. The main theme of the Congress is “Understanding the ecosystem for health and well-being under five sub themes.” tns

Students continue protest at PU

Chandigarh: The protest of BDS and MDS students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Panjab University (PU), entered its second day on Thursday. The students have been demanding an increase in their stipend and holding protest at Gate No.1 of the PU campus.

