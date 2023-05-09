Chandigarh: Man loses Rs 16.91L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh, May 8
Cyber fraudsters have conned a city resident of Rs 16.91 lakh. Complainant Alok Kumar, a resident of Behlana village, claimed he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified person who offered to give high returns on investment. The complainant spoke to the suspect, a woman, who told him he could earn money by doing some tasks online.
The suspect sent him a link and made him transfer some money. Initially, the complainant made some profit, but later could not withdraw the money. He alleged the suspect further made him transfer a total of Rs 16.91 lakh. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.
